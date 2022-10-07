SPFL announce festive fixture schedule - Rangers v Hibs moved, Friday Dingwall trip, Old Firm on TV, no Hearts TV matches

The next match between Rangers and Celtic will be on TV.

Scotland’s top flight goes into cold storage for just over a month from November 12 due to the World Cup, but will now resume on Thursday, December 15 after Rangers’ match against Hibs at Ibrox was moved forward two days. The game will start at 8pm.

On the same matchday, Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, December 17.

Rangers’ trip to Dingwall will now take place on Friday, December 23 with a kick-off time of 7.30pm due to the live television coverage, while Hibs v Celtic remains on Wednesday December 28 with an 8pm start time.

Meanwhile, the Rangers v Celtic derby match will be played on Monday, January 2 with a 12.30pm, but the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle on the same day remains at 3pm and has not been picked for broadcast as yet.