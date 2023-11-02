SPFL and Police Scotland condemn Rangers fans' pyro display as Dundee hit out at 'sectarian' singing

Scottish football authorities are liaising with Police Scotland over the "very concerning and unwelcome" use of pyrotechnics by Rangers fans which forced the match in Dundee to be stopped on Wednesday night.

Rangers' Ryan Jack and Dundee's Owen Beck in action as flares light up the stands behind them. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The cinch Premiership fixture at Dens Park was paused for 18 minutes shortly after kick-off on police instruction after a smoke alarm was triggered by away fans letting off dozens of flares in the Dens Park stands.

Referee Kevin Clancy called proceedings to a halt and players returned to the dressing rooms to allow smoke to clear and safety checks to be carried out before play eventually resumed with Rangers going on to win 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kick-off had already been delayed by 45 minutes after Rangers were held up by severe traffic congestion en route to Dundee with the match, which had been due to kick-off at 7.45pm, eventually finishing at 10.40pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Professional Football League said: "The extensive use of pyrotechnics at the match at Dens Park is very concerning and unwelcome.

"The disruption to the game is obviously extremely regrettable. We await the delegate report and will be liaising with Police Scotland on the incident."

Dundee also condemned the “unacceptable” actions of supporters, which it claims included sectarian signing and offensive banners.

A club statement said: "Dundee Football Club are investigating and working with the relevant authorities after a series of unacceptable actions in the stands at last night’s match at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park against Rangers.

"Despite robust practice by all clubs in the SPFL and the SFA at Hampden, flares, offensive banners and singing of sectarian songs continue to be a problem all across our game in Scottish football.

"As we are working with the authorities we are unable to comment on the situation at this time. The club will comment further once the ongoing investigation has taken place and concluded."

Rangers manager Philippe Clement addressed the pyrotechnic display during his post-match press conference, asking fans to "keep the fire outside of the stadium", but the Ibrox club has opted against making any further statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increasing use of fireworks and flares at football grounds in Scotland is set to be addressed at a meeting between league bosses, The Football Safety Officers Association, Police Scotland and representatives of the Scottish government later this month, as reported by the BBC.

New legislation in June made it a criminal offence to possess pyrotechnics at football matches, however, no Scottish club has ever been sanctioned by the SPFL regarding their use, despite both Celtic and Rangers receiving fines from UEFA for their fans letting off flares during European fixtures.

No arrests were made at Wednesday night's game but Police Scotland are working with both clubs to identify the culprits.

Superintendent Iain Wales said: "The safety of the public and officers is our priority. Due to a number of pyrotechnics, including smoke bombs and flares being set off in the stands, the game was stopped.

"Players were removed from the pitch and returned a short time later. Taking pyrotechnics into a football stadium is not only an offence, it is extremely dangerous.

"It is tremendously disappointing and worrying that despite repeated warning about the risk, these are still brought to matches. Luckily there were no reports of any injuries, however the consequences could have been much worse.