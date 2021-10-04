Sparta Prague v Rangers fall-out continues as SFA called on to apologise for Marvin Bartley comments

The match between Sparta Prague and Rangers was attended by 10,000 Czech schoolchildren (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Livingston captain, who is the advisor on equality and diversity for the SFA, said he was not shocked by the booing of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the Europa League game in the Czech capital, which was attended by 10,000 schoolchildren.

The former Hibs midfielder tweeted: "In no way is this the fault of the CHILDREN because they're behaving in a way they see adults do/encourage. What chance do they have when placed in a bowl with rotten fruit.”

Now Czech foreign minister Jakub Kulhanek has asked the British ambassador to Prague, Nick Archer, to request that the SFA distance itself from its adviser, or apologise for his words.

Mr Kulhanek told the ambassador such a "scandalous comparison" angered the Czechs.

He said that emotions linked to a game must not turn into "xenophobic insults aimed at underaged children".

Regular fans were banned at Sparta's stadium for the Czech club's 1-0 victory because of previous racist behaviour, but Uefa allowed the host to have the support of some 10,000 schoolchildren aged six to 14.

The booing of Kamara came after Ondrej Kudela from Sparta's rival, Slavia Prague, received a 10-match ban from Uefa for racially abusing the Finnish player in a knockout game in the Europa League last season.

The ban from all Uefa competitions prevented Kudela, who was a starter for the Czech Republic, from playing at this year's European Championship.

Kamara was sent off on Thursday after picking up his second yellow in the second half.