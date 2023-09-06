'Something else going on' - Former Rangers striker queries Danilo situation and labels Celtic reaction worst ever

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller says it is “craziness” to talk of Michael Beale being replaced as manager at his old club. Even as the 43-year-old acknowledges the furore that engulfed Ibrox at the conclusion of the 1-0 derby defeat to Celtic on Sunday was of a toxicity he never experienced during the very bleakest moments in three spells with the club.

Miller says there are no easy solutions beyond winning games to allow Beale to extricate himself from his present perilous position. And for that he must resolve issues surrounding the preference for Cyriel Dessers over Danilo and the misfiring of his forward line - the area that accounted for almost the entire £13m close season outlay on signings, with all but keeper Jack Butland among the new arrivals so far having failed to convince.

Miller accepts the fanbase are “teetering on the edge” - in reality, vast swathes having marched over it in their scathing demands for the Englishman to be removed - following a ghastly start to the campaign. A month in which Rangers have lost two of their four Premiership encounters and been turfed out of the Champions League thanks to a 5-1 whipping by PSV Eindhoven that was the heaviest ever loss in a European qualifying game.

“I know we’re nine games in when you factor in the European games,” he said. “But in terms of the league we’re only four, and I think as much as you understand the climate and everything that goes with it, it’s craziness to be talking about removing anybody at this stage of the season. Particularly after what’s gone on in the summer. There’s no doubt you don’t get time at the Old Firm. Listen, it took Steven Gerrard three years to win a trophy and it was a rebuild then. Obviously Michael was part of that.

Rangers players were rounded on by their own support after the defeat by Celtic but Kenny Miller believes it is too early to talk of a breaking point for manager Michael Beale.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“As much as things need to improve and there’s no getting away from that, you can understand the frustration of the fans after a Celtic defeat and there’s two weeks to pick over it, but there still needs to be time given. I don’t think it would’ve even been on the agenda for the board. They’ve probably had to answer it because of the aftermath of the game and the outcry and disappointment. I’m also a big believer that as long as they believe he’s the right man then a bit of stability and continuity can lead to success down the line.

“I think the fans are teetering on the edge and Michael Beale will know that. Four games in and four points back [to Celtic], it’s not good reading. What I would say, as much as I don’t think Rangers are anywhere near as good as what they will be months, weeks, whatever it is down the line – it’s fine margins that decide the game on Sunday. But, you know, I think one of my former team-mates had stated he hadn’t heard anything like it. And I went away on Sunday thinking I couldn’t remember anything like that. We got beat by Unirea 4-1 at home in the Champions League [in October 2009] – that wasn’t great after that game. I’ve been on the back of a 5-1 in the Old Firm [April 2017]. But I can’t remember that being as bad as it was on Sunday. I think it was because there was so much positivity, so much getting made of the summer and the rebuild and all the new signings and how it will be different this year. But at this moment in time it’s not looking that way for anybody watching it.

“Win games, it’s as simple as that [is how Beale turns it around]. If I remember the 2008-09 season, I think we were four points back going into the split – and we won the league. So there’s a long way to go. But I’m probably asking the same question as every fan: what’s going on? Six million quid, maybe, has been spent on a striker [in Danilo] that’s not starting any games at the moment – and there have been changes to the front-line, but he’s not been one of them. So, that’s when you start to think if there’s something else going on. Is he struggling to settle in Glasgow? You just don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. But there’s got to be something. You don’t spend that money on a player who played for the team that won the Dutch league last year and now he can’t get a game in a front-line that’s not firing.

“The one thing I believe would be crazy for the Rangers manager, any manager, if something’s not working – which I don’t think it is just now – is to just continually keep sticking with it. [With eight different frontlines in nine games] it suggests he doesn’t know what the right one is at the moment. Not one player is saying ‘I’m your man.’ Dessers has been the constant but it does take time. The reason I feel for the forward players is that straight away there has been a real negative reaction. A lot of judgements have been made really early. I’m talking three games in, which is way too soon. I’ve lived that myself and I think it’s affecting the strikers right now. I see some players not putting themselves out there to make a mistake because they know what’s coming. But if that’s the case, you’re at the wrong club. Playing for Rangers, you need to stand up, puff your chest out and contribute. You can’t hide at Ibrox. I’m not saying they are hiding but it looks like they’re apprehensive.”

Rangers' £6m summer signing Danilo came off the bench in the defeat to Celtic - as he has in most of his recent appearances. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)