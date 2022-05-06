'Some would swim' - Rangers boss expects Seville invasion from 'very loyal supporters'

The Ibrox club will face Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the finale which will be played on Wednesday, May 18 having defeated RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate.
Rangers won 3-1 on the night at a very atmospheric Ibrox and Van Bronckhorst expects it to be no different in Seville, which holds its first European final since Celtic lost to Porto in 2003.
"I think they can,” he said when asked if the city should expect a Rangers “invasion”.
Van Bronckhorst joked that supporters will do everything they can to get to Seville, even if that means swimming, with the club in its first European final since the 2008 UEFA Cup final in Manchester.
“Everywhere we go we have very loyal supporters,” he said. “In Leipzig there were many, in Dortmund.
"It doesn’t matter how many hours they have to fly or walk or go with the bike, maybe swim, some would swim, I think we are well presented in the stadium but also in the city of Seville.
“They have to enjoy it as well. We have great support everywhere. They always behave really well. I think that is very important for the club as well. We want the image in Europe that we can behave ourselves. They do that in every city they go to and, of course, we are going to try everything we can to win the final.”