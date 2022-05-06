'Some would swim' - Rangers boss expects Seville invasion from 'very loyal supporters'

The Ibrox club will face Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the finale which will be played on Wednesday, May 18 having defeated RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate.

Rangers won 3-1 on the night at a very atmospheric Ibrox and Van Bronckhorst expects it to be no different in Seville, which holds its first European final since Celtic lost to Porto in 2003.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think they can,” he said when asked if the city should expect a Rangers “invasion”.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects a big support in Seville. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Van Bronckhorst joked that supporters will do everything they can to get to Seville, even if that means swimming, with the club in its first European final since the 2008 UEFA Cup final in Manchester.

“Everywhere we go we have very loyal supporters,” he said. “In Leipzig there were many, in Dortmund.

"It doesn’t matter how many hours they have to fly or walk or go with the bike, maybe swim, some would swim, I think we are well presented in the stadium but also in the city of Seville.