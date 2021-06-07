Slavia Prague star in controversial 'gesture' over Rangers star Glen Kamara racial abuse incident

Nicolae Stanciu made a controversial stance in support of club team-mate Ondrej Kudela. Picture: SNS

The forward revealed after the 1-0 defeat to Gareth Southgate’s men that he refused to take the knee in support of club team-mate Ondrej Kudela.

The Slavia defender is currently serving a ten-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Rangers ace Glen Kamara.

Kudela, who made a beeline for the midfielder and whispered in his ear during the Europa League clash at Ibrox, will miss Euro 2020 due to the suspension.

Stanciu confirmed he made the “gesture” of not kneeling and said there is no “proof” of Kudela’s abuse of Kamara.

“I did the same with Slavia, when I played against Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Europa League,” he said.

“It seems normal to me, and I decided to make the gesture for my colleague from Slavia, for Kudela, who without any proof was suspended for 10 matches after the game against Rangers.

“Just like that because a team-mate of Kamara's heard that word that I can't say. I decided not to take the knee and I don't think that's the solution.”

Current Rangers star Ianis Hagi was on the bench for Romania for the match which was overshadowed by booing from England fans of players taking the knee.

Southgate confirmed his players will continue to take the knee.

"We have answered it as much as we can," he said. “I have made it clear where the players stand with it.