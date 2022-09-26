Sky Sports deal set to be pushed after breakthrough despite Rangers' reservations

The majority of the SPFL clubs are in favour of the TV deal.

Multiple reports suggest that, after Livingston decided to give their backing to the £150million proposal, the SPFL can now press the button on the five-year package with the broadcaster.

Livingston had joined Rangers in raising concerns over the new contract after failing to respond to a “qualified resolution” to change voting procedures in Scottish football’s top flight. However, it is understood the West Lothian outfit have signed off on the alteration, paving the way for an acceptance of the renewed terms with Sky.

Under the new contract, Sky would increase their live match package from 48 games to 60 games from the 2024/25 campaign, with the annual fee going up from £24m to £30m up until 2029.