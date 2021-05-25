Six Rangers players named in Scotland U21 squad including Celtic, Hibs, Liverpool and Man City youngsters

Stephen Kelly, Lewis Mayo, Josh McPake, Brian Kinnear, Glenn Middleton and Ben Williamson all spent time out on loan from the Ibrox club last season – and the game-time has led to their inclusion by under-21s coach Scot Gemmill for the games on June 2 and June 5.

Celtic’s Stephen Welsh and Josh Doig of Hibs are also in the pool after strong showings establishing themselves for their club sides in the season just past.

The matches, both behind closed doors in Dumbarton, are preparatory exercises ahead of the under-21 european championships qualifiers beginning in June. Gemmill is seeking an improved campaign after narrowly missing qualification for this year’s championships last November.

Head coach Scot Gemmill during Scotland Under 21 training session. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Other notable incluions include new Hibs signing Daniel Mackay, his former Inverness team-mates Roddy McGregor, Cameron Harper and Robbie Deas, plus St Mirren’s Ethan Erahon and Tom Clayton of Liverpool.

Athletic Bilbao striker Ewan Urain is also among the new faces, receiving his first Scotland call-up.

The squad list is: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Kieron Bowie (Fulham), Jack Burroughs (Coventry City), Logan Chalmers (Dundee United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Robbie Deas (Inverness CT), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Ethan Erhahon (St Mirren), Lewis Fiorini (NAC Breda), Cameron Harper (Inverness CT), Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Brian Kinnear (Rangers), Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT), Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT), Archie Mair (Norwich City), Lewis Mayo (Rangers), Josh McPake (Rangers), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone on loan from Rangers), Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City), Ewan Urain (Athletic Bilbao), Stephen Welsh (Celtic), Ben Williamson (Rangers).