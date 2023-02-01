We give the Rangers players a mark out of ten and rate their performance during the match against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Allan McGregor: The veteran goalkeeper made a fine save from Lawrence Shankland at 1-0 with his legs to keep Rangers ahead at an important time of the match. Apart from that, though, he spectated for most of it. 7

James Tavernier: A solid performance down Rangers’ right flank. Was denied his 50th penalty for the club by VAR’s intervention. The captain will have had more strenuous outings in blue and white. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Goldson: His header back across goal set up Malik Tillman for Rangers’ second goal and strolled it in defence against the in-form Shankland. Survived a late handball claim, probably the most worrying moment of the night for him. 8

Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring for Rangers just nine minutes in and they never looked back.

Ben Davies: The left-sided defender put in one of his most polished performances in a Rangers shirt to date, although Hearts did not test him nearly enough. 7

Borna Barisic: The left-back was excellent in both attack and defence, especially in the first half, and allowed Rangers to completely dominate up their left flank. 8

John Lundstram: Quickly stamped his authority on the midfield battle with his aggressive nature, spooking his Hearts opponents. Came off after 75 minutes and can be very pleased with his bossy performance. 8

Glen Kamara: Augmented Rangers’ attack from midfield, although sometimes lacked a tangible end product. Part of a midfield unit that took a sledgehammer to Hearts’ engine room. 7

Malik Tillman: A graceful performance in midfield. Constantly looked to drive forward and was rewarded for his accomplished display with a goal, hooking home from close range. Plays very maturely for a 20-year-old. 8

Ryan Kent: Stood the ball up perfectly for the opening goal and gave the Hearts defence an uncomfortable first half with his movement. Was booked for simulation in the second half after VAR recommended referee John Beaton overturn a penalty award. A slight blot on his copybook. 7

Alfredo Morelos: Showed his poacher’s instinct with two close-range goals to continue his good scoring run against Hearts and led the line very well for Rangers. Was replaced by Antonio Colak with 15 minutes to go with a hat-trick very much on the cards. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fashion Sakala: The Zambian was a constant thorn in Hearts’ side. His searing pace and movement was just too much for James Hill, forcing him to be replaced at the interval as he was in danger of being sent off. Assisted Morelos’ second goal and had two strikes of his own chalked off for offside. He was at the heart of Rangers’ attacks more often than not. 8