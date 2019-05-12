Should Rangers defender Jon Flanagan have been sent off for this challenge on Celtic captain Scott Brown?

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan picked up the first yellow card of the final Old Firm match of the season for an off-the-ball clash with Celtic captain Scott Brown - but should the ex-Liverpool man have seen red?

The full-back was cautioned for an incident five minutes into the second half as the Light Blues prepared to defend a Celtic corner.

Kevin Clancy books Flanagan. Picture: PA

TV footage showed Flanagan appearing to throw an arm into Brown’s face, causing the Hoops skipper to fall to the floor. Match referee Kevin Clancy had a clear, unobstructed view of the incident and chose to book the Rangers player.

Iain Crocker, commentating on the game for Sky Sports, said after the flashpoint: “When [the incident] actually takes place, the ball isn’t in play.

“I think you can see Kevin Clancy has seen something - he maybe hasn’t seen the severity of it and that’s why I think he’s shown a yellow card, and [not given a] penalty.”

Summarising on BBC Sportsound, Jim Duffy said Flanagan had been a “very lucky boy”, adding: “You just can’t do that. Jon Flanagan [has] put a forearm into Scott Brown’s face.

“[Rangers boss] Steven Gerrard has been talking about the discipline of his players. He’s a very lucky boy not to be sent off.”