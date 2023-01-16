SFA and SPFL address Hampden Park pitch controversy and reveal 'priority' ahead of Celtic v Rangers

The Scottish FA and SPFL have addressed the state of the Hampden Park pitch which led to criticism from fans, players and managers following the Viaplay Cup semi finals.

Celtic defeated Kilmarnock at the national stadium on Saturday but well before the match had concluded the turf was cutting up with it only getting worse on Sunday when Rangers defeated Aberdeen in extra-time.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale said the game in Scotland needs to “have better than that” and that the pitch was “in a really bad state for what is a showpiece game that players are dreaming of and hoping to get to”.

In a statement, the organisations noted the poor weather conditions which Scotland has suffered during winter and revealed “enhanced pitch maintenance provision” is being sought as a priority ahead of the Viaplay Cup final at the end of February and Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

“The Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have today discussed ways in which we can mitigate the ongoing inclement weather to optimise the playing surface for the Viaplay Cup Final next month and forthcoming international matches at Hampden Park," the statement read.

“The inclement weather conditions, allied to the fixture schedule being dictated by a winter World Cup, contributed to the underfoot conditions during two otherwise exciting and entertaining semi-final ties.

“Whilst significant work was completed in late October, enhanced pitch maintenance provision is being investigated as a priority, to ensure the best possible surface is available for the remainder of the season, notwithstanding the sustained forecast for more rain and challenging weather conditions.”