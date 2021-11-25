Seven months of Rangers hurt over for Ryan Jack - midfielder explains why disappointments were worth it

Ryan Jack in action for Rangers during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Hibs.

The 29-year-old made his first appearance for the club since mid-February earlier this month as a second-half substitute against Ross County after overcoming a calf injury that robbed him of Rangers’ title run-in and Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the midfielder is back fully fit and pushing for a start against Sparta Prague tonight.

“It was an amazing feeling,” said Jack of his return. “Sometimes over the last seven and eight months it felt like it was really far away and it was going to be a long time until I got that feeling again.