Servette land Rangers date after dramatic Genk clash - with key man to miss Ibrox clash

Rangers will play Servette in the third qualifying round of the Champions League after the Swiss outfit overcame Genk on a dramatic night in Belgium.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 21:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 21:22 BST
Enzo Crivelli was sent off during Servette's triumph over Genk.
Enzo Crivelli was sent off during Servette's triumph over Genk.

Following the first leg in Geneva, which finished 1-1, Servette headed to Belgium as the underdogs and despite playing almost the entire match with ten men following the early dismissal of Enzo Crivelli and trailing Genk twice, they managed to force a 2-2 draw and then prevail 4-1 on penalties.

Just three minutes in, Crivelli was sent off for bad tackle on Bryan Heynen and will miss the first leg against Rangers next week. The Genk midfielder had to be taken off on a stretcher and not long afterwards, the hosts took the lead when Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye scored from the penalty spot. However, Servette levelled through Timothe Cognat and while the Belgians restored their lead via Toluwalase Arokodare on 51 minutes, Chris Bedia equalised not long after and that completed the scoring. Following extra time, spot-kick misses from Patrik Hrosovsky and Arokodare resulted in the visitors prevailing in the shootout.

The first leg will be played at Ibrox on Wednesday, August 9, with the return leg taking place a week later in Switzerland on Tuesday, August 15.

