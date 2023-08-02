Servette land Rangers date after dramatic Genk clash - with key man to miss Ibrox clash

Following the first leg in Geneva, which finished 1-1, Servette headed to Belgium as the underdogs and despite playing almost the entire match with ten men following the early dismissal of Enzo Crivelli and trailing Genk twice, they managed to force a 2-2 draw and then prevail 4-1 on penalties.

Just three minutes in, Crivelli was sent off for bad tackle on Bryan Heynen and will miss the first leg against Rangers next week. The Genk midfielder had to be taken off on a stretcher and not long afterwards, the hosts took the lead when Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye scored from the penalty spot. However, Servette levelled through Timothe Cognat and while the Belgians restored their lead via Toluwalase Arokodare on 51 minutes, Chris Bedia equalised not long after and that completed the scoring. Following extra time, spot-kick misses from Patrik Hrosovsky and Arokodare resulted in the visitors prevailing in the shootout.