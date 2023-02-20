'See what happens in the summer' - Rangers star speaks on future with contract due to expire

Rangers star Allan McGregor has not ruled out continuing beyond the end of the season.

The goalkeeper turned 41 at the end of last month and remains the Ibrox club’s No.1. He recently demonstrated his quality in the Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle, producing a fine stop to prevent Scott Tiffoney. McGregor, who is ahead of Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie, is one of seven Rangers stars out of contract at the end of the season.

Gers boss Michael Beale addressed the situation with the position earlier this month, revealing he has “goalkeepers in mind for the summer” that he’d like to add.

“To get to 41 and still be here is remarkable to be honest," McGregor, who was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame on Sunday, told Sky Sports. “I don’t know how I’m doing it but I'm glad to be here. I think it is a lot of dedication. I’m in the gym more.

“I take it game by game. At this age, you need to. I’m not looking that far, I didn’t do it last season so I’m not going to this season. I’ll take it game by game and I’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will have to opt for someone new between the sticks next month when the national team face Cyprus and Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with Craig Gordon injured. McGregor is not expecting a call asking him to come out of retirement. He won 42 caps between 2007 and 2018.

“I wouldn’t have thought so," he said. “Nobody has spoken to me about it and I’ve not really thought about it so I’d find it highly unlikely. “Would I rule it out? I think I’ve got my holidays booked for that week, to be honest with you.”

McGregor was one of three players to be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame, alongside current team-mates Steven Davis and James Tavernier, at Edmiston House.They join an extensive list which includes JIm Baxter, John Greig, Sandy Jardine, Ally McCoist, Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and David Weir.