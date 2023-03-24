'Scupper hopes for Ibrox return' - Why Rangers move for Billy Gilmour is unlikely as star set for big decision

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted he would love to see Billy Gilmour back at Ibrox – but believes even a loan move is unlikely.

The 21-year-old Scotland star has barely featured since making a big money move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer from Chelsea. He was set to link up with Graham Potter only for his new boss to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. The Seagulls replacement Roberto de Zerbi has done an excellent job but it has meant Gilmour’s game time has been limited to just three starts, only one of which has been in the league. He is part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad once more but it is not certain he will feature. In the last competitive triple header he didn’t get off the bench but he did start the friendly with Turkey in November.

Ferguson has revealed his sympathy for the player and reckons this summer will represent a key staging post in his career with a big decision to make but a return to Rangers will likely cost too much.

"He needs to be playing more than the 10 games he’s registered this season, totalling a measly 334 minutes of club football,” Ferguson told the Daily Record. "That’s why I think he should consider moving on again this summer. It’s a big decision and I get he won’t want to uproot again but for his sake - and Scotland’s - he needs to find somewhere that he’s going to get regular action.

"I’d love to see him back at Rangers but unfortunately I just don’t see it. Brighton got him for a bargain when they paid just over £8million to lure him from Stamford Bridge but I think you’d still be surprised by the kind of wages he’d be on and sadly I think that may scupper any hopes for an Ibrox return, even on loan."

Rangers boss Michael Beale revealed he would be looking to make at least five signings in the summer with “some really good players” already identified.

"Certainly, with the salaries we have going out [through players] at the end of their contracts, we have salaries and also some finance to bring in,” he said. “Good players are available on loan as well, if you want to go down that route.”