Scottish transfers: Celtic target 'has options', Rangers let midfielder leave, Hibs to wait on windfall

The final week of the transfer window is upon us and many Scottish clubs are likely to be active before the September 1 deadline.

Honduran winger Luis Palma is set to join Celtic.

We talk you through some of the top transfer stories making the headlines, with Celtic set to land a new winger and Rangers letting a midfielder go:

Palma has medical ahead of Celtic move

Honduran winger Luis Palma is in London finalising his move to Celtic. The Premiership champions are set to sign the Honduran in a reported £3.5million deal from Greek club Aris. Palma is due to travel north imminently to undergo further medical checks, with the announcement of a deal expected in the next 48 hours. Celtic are set to be busy in the final week of the window as they try to reinforce their squad, particularly in defence, with injuries mounting.

Celtic target ‘has one or two options’

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle is being tracked by a few clubs, according to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, who is keen to bring the England Under-21 starlet back to Bramall Lane on loan once again. Wolves and Celtic are also supposedly monitoring Doyle’s situation and when asked about the player’s situation, Heckingbottom said: “No, he’s not (playing) and he’s got one or two options. We know. I’ve been in touch with his representatives a lot and he has one or two options, so I’m not going to say yes or no.”

Rangers midfielder joins Alaves on season-long loan deal

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has joined LaLiga side Alaves on a season-long loan deal. The Romania international has scored 16 goals in 99 appearances for Rangers but has only made four starts since returning from a serious knee injury in January. The 24-year-old has made just two substitute appearances this season, coming on in the 89th minute against Servette at Ibrox and playing 33 minutes in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup win against Morton. A loan departure looked likely after he was left out of Michael Beale’s Champions League squad ahead of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven. A club statement read: “Everyone at Rangers wishes Ianis well for his loan spell which provides him with a fantastic opportunity for regular football having spent almost a year out through injury.” Hagi signed an extended contract in December last year, with his deal said to run until the summer of 2026.

Doig likely to stay at Verona

Despite being linked with a move from Hellas Verona this summer, defender Josh Doig is now likely to stay with the club, according to reports in Italy. Bologna, Torino and Sassuolo all made contact with Verona, with Hibs in line for a sell-on clause, but a move may have to wait until the winter window.

Tierney joins Real Sociedad on loan