editorial image

Scottish Premiership winners and losers: Kilmarnock joy | Rangers defender sums up season | Celitc star bounces back | Hamilton survive | Future looks bright

A look back at the final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season.

From the race for third to the relegation playoff, we picks the winners and losers from the weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in the Premiership these past few days...

The emotions were clear to see at the end of the win over Rangers. Killie finished third for the first time since 1966.

1. W: Kilmarnock fans

The emotions were clear to see at the end of the win over Rangers. Killie finished third for the first time since 1966.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
What a way to finish his spell as Kilmarnock boss before taking up the Scotland position. He's transformed a club.

2. W: Steve Clarke

What a way to finish his spell as Kilmarnock boss before taking up the Scotland position. He's transformed a club.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
The midfielder has been a key addition to the Killie side and played another pivotal role in a huge win. Superb assist for Chris Burke's goal.

3. W: Youssouf Mulumbu

The midfielder has been a key addition to the Killie side and played another pivotal role in a huge win. Superb assist for Chris Burke's goal.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Karamoko Dembele made his long-awaited debut. Also on show at Celtic Park were Connor Smith, Aaron Hickey, Andy Irving and Ewan Henderson.

4. W: The future

Karamoko Dembele made his long-awaited debut. Also on show at Celtic Park were Connor Smith, Aaron Hickey, Andy Irving and Ewan Henderson.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5