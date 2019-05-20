Scottish Premiership winners and losers: Kilmarnock joy | Rangers defender sums up season | Celitc star bounces back | Hamilton survive | Future looks bright

A look back at the final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season.

From the race for third to the relegation playoff, we picks the winners and losers from the weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in the Premiership these past few days...

1. W: Kilmarnock fans The emotions were clear to see at the end of the win over Rangers. Killie finished third for the first time since 1966. SNS Group Buy a Photo

2. W: Steve Clarke What a way to finish his spell as Kilmarnock boss before taking up the Scotland position. He's transformed a club. SNS Group Buy a Photo

3. W: Youssouf Mulumbu The midfielder has been a key addition to the Killie side and played another pivotal role in a huge win. Superb assist for Chris Burke's goal. SNS Group Buy a Photo

4. W: The future Karamoko Dembele made his long-awaited debut. Also on show at Celtic Park were Connor Smith, Aaron Hickey, Andy Irving and Ewan Henderson. SNS Group Buy a Photo

View more