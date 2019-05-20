Scottish Premiership winners and losers: Kilmarnock joy | Rangers defender sums up season | Celitc star bounces back | Hamilton survive | Future looks bright
A look back at the final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season.
From the race for third to the relegation playoff, we picks the winners and losers from the weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in the Premiership these past few days...
1. W: Kilmarnock fans
The emotions were clear to see at the end of the win over Rangers. Killie finished third for the first time since 1966.