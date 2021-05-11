Scottish Government 'set to request Rangers intervene' on fan celebration plans

Fans are planning to congregate outside Ibrox before marching into the city centre. Picture: SNS

According to the Daily Record, Holyrood officials are concerned about a repeat of the scenes in early March where thousands of Rangers fans marched to George Square to celebrate winning their first top-flight title since 2011.

Rangers fans groups have revealed there is a plan this Saturday for fans to walk from Ibrox to George Square in celebration of their side lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy after the final game of the campaign against Aberdeen.

Lockdown restrictions have eased a little since March, though it remains illegal for groups of people to congregate outside in large numbers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Police Scotland released a statement where they asked for fans to celebrate their club’s success from the safety of their home.

It read: “Ahead of the match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, 15 May 2021, an appropriate policing plan is in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community.

“Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.

“We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure these matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public.

“The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of regulations, however, we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully.”

Fans group Union Bears recently said in a statement: “We are unable to confirm an exact time but we will be outside Ibrox after the match and once the trophy has been lifted, we will make our way to Govan Road/across from the Louden Tavern at Kinning Park.

“We would ask all supporters wishing to take part in the march to keep an eye out for members of the group outside Ibrox who will indicate when we are ready to head to the meeting point to begin the march.”

