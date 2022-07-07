Scottish Football Transfers News: Rangers make 6-figure move for rival's star, Celtic target double signing, Hearts in transfer frustration, Dundee United near 1st signing

Seven of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs will be in action in competition ahead of the start of the new league season.

Meanwhile, clubs are continuing to do business in the transfer market, or try to.

Here is all the latest news and speculation from the window around the SPFL:

Buddies ace linked with Ibrox switch

Rangers are preparing to make a six-figure move for St Mirren starlet Dylan Reid. The 17-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in Scotland and has already been involved with the Buddies’ first-team. The Ibrox club are making a concerted effort to recruit players in their mid-to-late teens and Reid would likely be involved with the B team in the Lowland League. The midfielder is also attracting interest from Benfica and Crystal Palace. (Daily Record)

Celtic target two

Ange Postecoglou has revealed he still has work to do in the transfer market. Celtic have already signed Benjamin Siegrist and Alexandro Bernabei to go with the three players who they’ve recruited on a permanent deal following successful loan spells. Postecoglou said: “We are definitely looking to bring in one or two more before the window closes. Again it is about identifying what we want and making sure they fit all aspects and we are working towards that.” (Various)

Levitt close to United return

Dundee United are moving closer to sealing the return of Dylan Levitt from Manchester United. The midfielder impressed last season as the club finished fourth in the league and the parties were deep in talks on Wednesday with a view to the Welsh international becoming Jack Ross’ first signing as United boss. In landing Levitt, the Terrors will have seen off competition from the English Championship. (Courier)

Celtic goalkeeper exits

Ross Doohan has left Celtic permanently, signing a deal with Tranmere Rovers. The goalkeeper spent last season working under former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon on loan, making 30 appearances in League Two. He said: “I’m really pleased to get it all sorted now. I really enjoyed it here last season so I feel this is a great step in my career. I didn’t take much convincing at all, as soon as I heard that there was interest I wanted to come back. I can’t wait to get going again.” (Various)

Hearts in striker signing difficulty

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has admitted the club’s search for a striker has been difficult. The club want to add to their attacking reinforcements and have been forced to turn their attention elsewhere having been priced out of a move for Ellis Simms. He said: “We have had a few in but they have not been quite what we are looking for. Teams are starting to come back in England and abroad and they are looking to sign people so we are pushed down the pecking order.” (The Scotsman)

Winger linked with Ibrox move

Rangers have been linked with a move for Genk star Theo Bongonda. The 26-year-old is reported to be training separately with the Belgian side keen to move the player on with a price tag of between €6million and €8million. The versatile Congolese international has a good scoring record in Belgium with 60 in just under 200 games. (Footnews)

Souza to make future decision

Celtic target Vinicius Souza is expected to make a decision about his future this week. The Brazilian has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe with reports that a move to PSV Eindhoven is all but complete. However, it has been reported that is not the case. (Rik Elfrink)

Rangers close in on Colak