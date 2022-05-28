Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to sign Aberdeen starlet ahead of English giants, Celtic target 'to stay', Dons £1m 'windfall', Hearts set for big summer plans

There is potentially just 180 minutes of football between Steve Clarke’s men and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On the domestic front, as clubs break for their holidays, work will continue in the background on the transfer front.

Here are all the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football:

Dons windfall

Aberdeen could land £1million if Nottingham Forest win promotion to the Premier League. Steve Cooper's men are in the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town on Sunday and for Dons ace Scott McKenna is a key man for the team. As part of the deal which took him to the City Ground, one of the clauses was a bonus of £1million if he helped the team win promotion. (Scottish Sun)

Decision over Rangers trio

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes his former club have a big decision over the future of three key players. Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos are coming into the last year of their contract and Ferguson reckons the Ibrox club should make sure none follow suit of Connor Goldson who is set to leave upon the expiry of his contract. He said: "I think Rangers won't make that same mistake with guys like that going into the final year. They will say to them 'right, do you want to be here?' and if not Rangers will need to look at offloading.” (Go Radio)

All the latest from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic target expected to stay

Ferencvaros are confident of holding onto key striker Ryan Mmaee despite reported interest from Celtic. The Moroccan international is currently injured, missing the end of what was a very good season on a personal and collective level as he helped the Hungarian giants to the league and cup double. Club chief Tamas Hajnal said: “At the moment I can’t report anything specific about this. Ryan is recovering from his injury anyway and I am sure he will stay with us this summer." (NS)

Aberdeen starlet set for Ibrox

Rangers are set to sign one of the most promising talents at Aberdeen. The Ibrox club are understood to have won the race for Lancelot Pollard ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool. Pollard has turned out for the Dons’ Under-18s and will cost a reported six-figure fee in compensation. (Scottish Sun)

United focused on developing and selling youth

Dundee United chief Mark Ogren has admitted that the club have to be a “selling club”. The Tannadice side, under Tam Courts, have done very well giving game time to young players from the academy. He said: “We rely on player sales in order to make money. The academy is the lifeblood of the club. We had 16 academy players feature this year which is a tremendous amount. It’s great we have a lot of great young players who are getting game-time. That is something we’ve invested in.” (Daily Record)

Stewart set for big decision

Sunderland could reward Ross Stewart with a new contract after firing the club into the Championship in order to “protect” themselves from interested suitors. Rangers are understood to be keen on the former Ross County forward. He scored 26 goals in 49 league and play-off games and earned a Scotland call-up. Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "Ross has had an incredible season so for us, we're always trying to protect players like that who have performed so well and naturally, you want to try and reward players.” (Chronicle)

Hearts’ ambitions

Hearts are set to invest in a number of signings ahead of next season as they look to become “a big club in Europe”. The Tynecastle Park side will be looking to finish in the top three once more as well as navigate a European campaign which will be eight games at least. Between eight and ten players are expected to be signed. Chairwoman Ann Budge said: “Now we can focus on the number one priority which is how we help the men’s and the women’s first teams really succeed and reach heights we’ve not done for a long time.” (The Scotsman)

