Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers to sign 11-goal attacker, Celtic suffer transfer blow, Dundee United sign duo, Ex-Hibs ace joins Real Madrid

Both Dundee United and Rangers added strikers on Thursday as transfer business continues to be done ahead of the new league season.

The Premier Sports Cup returns this weekend bringing with it competitive football in the SPFL.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest transfer news and speculation from around Scottish football:

Colak joins Gers

Rangers have completed the signing of Antonio Colak. The Croatian international joins from PAOK, signing a three-year deal. Handed the No.9 jersey, the 28-year-old is deported to cost between £1.8million and £2million. He said: “I have played in front of those incredible fans already, and now I want to experience on my own what it is like to be a part of this huge club, to win titles and to achieve every target the club has." (Various)

Real Madrid move for Scot

Scotland star Caroline Weir has completed her move to Real Madrid. The former Hibs midfielder has joined on a free contract after leaving Manchester City. Weir, whose hero was Zindedine Zidane, said: “Delighted to sign for Real Madrid. Can’t wait to get started.” (Various)

All the latest transfer news relating to Scottish football. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic transfer blow

Celtic are set to miss out on the signing of Vinicius Souza. The Brazilian midfielder is in Spain to complete his move. The Scottish champions were one of a number of interested parties in the Lommel player who spent last season on loan at Mechelen. Lommel are part of the City Group and Souza will move on loan (Quique Iglesias)

Welshman nears Ibrox move

Rangers have won the race for former Derby County attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence. The Welsh international is a free agent after departing the Rams at the end of the season. Sheffield United were also keen on the 28-year-old who was captain under Wayne Rooney. A versatile attacker, he hit double figures in the Championship last season as Derby were relegated. It comes as Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed the club are pursuing targets to strengthen the team. (Glasgow Times)

Fletcher and Levitt join United

Dundee United have announced the signing of Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt. The former, a 33-time Scotland international, joins on a free, signing a two-year deal, following his exit from Stoke City. Fletcher returns to Scotland after more than ten years after leaving Hibs for Burnley. United boss Jack Ross said: “To bring a player of his experience will be a big asset both on and off the pitch. The level of quality he has shown throughout his career makes him a really exciting addition, and we are really looking forward to getting down to work.” Dylan Levitt returns to the club having spent last season on loan, signing a permanent two-year deal from Manchester United. (Various)

Killie eye four or five

Derek McInnes is eyeing another four or five additions to his Kilmarnock squad. The Championship winners have so far re-signed goalkeeper Zach Hemming, as well as bringing in Liam Donnelly, Alan Power, Kerr McInroy and Lewis Mayo. McInnes said: “We still need more speed, more creativity and better options at the top end of the pitch. But we are working hard to try to make that happen.” (The Scotsman)

Rangers in talks with stars

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed Rangers are in talks with players in the final year of their contracts. The club are keen to tie the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Calvin Bassey to extended deals with Joe Aribo set to depart. He said: “We are in talks especially with players who will come into the last year of their contracts. In the last year attention will come to your players but so far the interest we have in our players is not very high apart from Joe of course.” (Sky Sports)

Doig interest

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has admitted there is interest in Josh Doig but is "comfortable” about the situation. There was expected to be teams in for the left-back following his performances across the past two seasons. Johnson said: “It seems like there’s interest in Josh. I’m comfortable either way. I’d be comfortable with any player going out if we had another good one coming in. That’s what makes you feel comfortable. Sometimes there’s life changing money as we saw with Martin Boyle.” (Daily Record)

Dundee to sign Ibrox kid