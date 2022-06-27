Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers target to be offered deal, Euro giants want Celtic ace, Aberdeen and Hearts face wait for Ronan, Hibs battle Celtic for winger, in-demand forward linked with Ibrox move

A number of clubs are heading off to warmer climes for pre-season training, while friendly games will be coming thick and fast before the Premier Sports Cup, European football and return of the league season.

Here is all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL:

Spanish giants eye Celtic ace

Celtic star Josip Juranovic is wanted by Spanish side Atletico Madrid. The Croatian international has had a stellar fist season at Parkhead. With Sime Vrsaljko set to join Greek giants Olympiakos when his contract expires, it leaves 33-year-old Daniel Wass as Diego Simeone’s only right-back option. Juranovic is reportedly valued at £15million by Celtic. (Sky Sports)

Rangers want 11-goal forward

Tom Lawrence is the latest forward to be linked with a move to Rangers. The Ibrox side have been credited with an interest in the Welsh international who will become a free agent at the end of the week when his Derby County contract expires. West Brom are reported to lead the race for his signature with Sheffield United and Watford also among the interested parties. Lawrence hit 11 goals as the Rams were relegated from the Championship. ( Daily Mai l)

Saints set to sign Carey

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of Graham Carey on a free contract. The 33-year-old is available after leaving CSKA Sofia. The versatile attacker, who can play as a winger, attacking midfielder or wing-back, has travelled with Saints for their warm-weather training camp. He has played in Scotland previously with Ross County and St Mirren and been on the books of Celtic. (Courier)

New contract offer for Rangers target

Sunderland are preparing to offer Ross Stewart a new contract to fend off interest from Rangers and other interested parties. The Scotland star fired 26 goals to help the Black Cats win promotion to the Championship. He has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox as Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks to strengthen his attacking options but will face competition from clubs in the top two tiers of English football. (Daily Record)

Hibs chief on managerial future

Hibs’ academy director Steve Kean has not ruled out a return as manager. The former Blackburn Rovers boss has been in his post at Easter Road since November 2021. Kean confirmed he is happy with his role but said he didn’t know what the future held. He said: "We have 131 players in our academy. I have a big job and the reason I came here was the passion Ben Kensell (chief executive) Ian Gordon (head of recruitment) and Ron Gordon (executive chairman) showed to this department. Otherwise, I wouldn't have come here. So I am very happy. But you never know if something could happen in the future. But I am very content and this is a big thing I am building here with the backing of the club. So I am very happy where I am." (BBC)

Hearts and Aberdeen face midfielder wait

Connor Ronan’s future won’t be sorted just yet. The midfielder is interesting both Hearts and Aberdeen and thought he would depart Wolves. However, the manager of the Premier League club has other ideas. Bruno Lage wants to assess the Irishman ahead of the new season before deciding his future. (Daily Record)

Celtic and Hibs chase winger

Ireland Under-21 midfielder Darragh Burns is wanted by Celtic and Hibs. The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 21 appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic in the Premier Division. The player’s deal expires at the end of the Irish season in November. Premier League side Brighton and Shamrock Rovers have also been credited with an interest. (Irish Independent)

Ramsey future in the air

Former Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey won’t be linking up with former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo. The Welshman was a target for Fatih Karagumruk but the switch fell through. Club president Suleyman Hurman said: "We practically reached the stage of an agreement with Ramsey but then we gave up." (Scottish Sun)

Staggies sign winger