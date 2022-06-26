Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers one step closer to striker, Celtic transfer boost as bid rejected, St Mirren to sign Aberdeen star, Dundee United in talks to land fan favourite

It is just under two weeks until the competitive action starts and in that time, while clubs prepare on the field, there will be plenty of work being done off it in the transfer window.

Here is all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL:

Dons sign keeper

Joe Lewis has been told to fight for his place at Aberdeen after the club signed a new goalkeeper. The Dons have added Kelle Roos from Derby County on a two-year deal. Jim Goodwin said: “Joe Lewis is a fantastic goalkeeper and has been a great servant to Aberdeen. He’s got two years left on his contract but I want someone in there alongside Joe, both competing for that No 1 spot. Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club.” (The Scotsman)

Celtic transfer boost

Celtic have received a boost in their hunt for midfielder Vinicius Souza. The Brazilian has been strongly linked with the Scottish champions and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have had a bid of around £3.6million rejected by Lommel, the club part of the City group who own the player. Celtic do face stiff competition with interest from PSV and Ajax. (Daily Record)

Griffiths future

Leigh Griffiths is searching for his new club as he looks to get back to his fighting weight. The striker has been working with a boxing trainer to get him to 73kg. He hopes getting in shape will help him find a new club. He said: “I’m not going to lie, it gets lonely. It knocks my confidence not having my future sorted but people such as Martin Clifford at the boxing gym have been brilliant at keeping my head above water. Six days a week I’m in training and all of this work will come to the fore when I get back onto the pitch." (Sunday Mail)

United target Levitt

Dundee United are continuing to speak to Manchester United about bringing Dylan Levitt back to Tannadice. The Welsh midfielder impressed for the Terrors last campaign. Sporting director Tony Asghar said: “We really liked Dylan last year, we’re still interested and talks are ongoing. He’s just got another year with Manchester United and he’s got a World Cup to aim for, to try and get into the Wales squad.” (Sunday Mail)

Buddies to sign Aberdeen defender

Declan Gallagher is set for a reunion with former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren in what has been an on again, off again, on again deal. The Aberdeen star was allowed to speak to the Buddies but it looked like they had switched targets. However, a u-turn happened and Gallagher is set to pen a two-year deal to move to Paisley. (Daily Record)

Rangers transfer boost