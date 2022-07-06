Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers land key ex-Celtic man, Hearts to miss out on £15k-a-week ace, ex-Ibrox ace joins league rivals, Celtic's signing competition

For managers and fans alike, there will be areas of the team pinpointed as needs improving.

The transfer window will likely see an increase in activity over the coming days and weeks ahead of the big kick-off on July 30.

Here is all the latest news and speculation from around the transfer market relating to the SPFL:

Saints sign Murphy

St Johnstone have signed former Rangers, Hibs and Motherwell forward Jamie Murphy. The 32-year-old left Easter Road following the expiry of his contract and has penned a one-year deal with an option for a further year. He said: “The manager has been in touch for a few weeks now, I’ve been doing my own running since the end of last season hoping this opportunity would come about.” (Various)

Aribo nears Rangers exit

Southampton are in negotiations with Rangers to sign Joe Aribo. The Nigerian international is in the final year of his contract and expected to leave Ibrox this summer. The Europa League finalists are demanding that any deal reaches £10million as per a release clause. However, Saints are not the only Premier League club interested in the versatile star. (The Athletic)

Hearts look elsewhere

Robbie Neilson and Joe Savage are set to turn their attention elsewhere for a striker. Hearts have been all but priced out of a move for Ellis Simms. The forward was on loan from Everton in the second half of the season and impressed. The Toffees are looking to sell Simms, rather than loan him out. A fee of £500,000 would be manageable but it is understood the player is on £15,000-a-week with interest from clubs down south. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Celtic man heads to Rangers

Rangers have made a key move in the transfer market with the appointment of John Park. The former Celtic head of recruitment has been working for Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers following his departure from Parkhead following the arrival of Brendan Rodgers. At Ibrox, he will take on a senior scouting position under sporting director Ross Wilson. (The Athletic)

Six-figure fee for Hearts

Hearts will bank a six-figure fee when Aaron Hickey completes his reported £14million move to Brentford. The Scotland star is nearing the switch to the Premier League after two seasons in Serie A with Bologna. A £14million fee with £5million in add ons has been agreed. When Hickey moved to Bologna Hearts agreed a sell-on clause. (Evening News)

Celtic 'targets’ wanted

Celtic face competition if they are to move for two of the players the club have been linked with. Vinicius Souza is a possible midfield option following an impressive loan spell at Mechelen in the Belgian top-flight. Real Betis and Schalke 04 are the latest clubs to be credited with an interested. Meanwhile, Serie A side Bologna are eyeing a move for Malick Thiaw, the £8-million rated Schalke centre-back. (Various)

Ibrox winger set for move