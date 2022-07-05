Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers in signing setback, Celtic outcast wanted, Hearts' £10k-a-week stumbling block, Ibrox star one-time Liverpool target

Seven of the 12 Premiership sides are in action, including Aberdeen who participate in the group stage of the competition for the first time since the new format was introduced.

There will still be plenty of transfer work going on in the background with work at various clubs still required.

Here is all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL:

Hearts Simms’ stumbling block

Ellis Simms is likely going to be too expensive for Hearts. Everton are looking to sell rather than loan the striker this summer and his wages could be a stumbling block for the Tynecastle Park side. Simms is reported to be on £10,000-a-week with a number of English Championship sides,including Millwall, keen on the forward. Rangers have been linked but there is reportedly no interest from the Ibrox side. (Scottish Sun)

Ibrox striker setback

Rangers may have to be very patient in their pursuit of Antonio Colak. The German-born Croatian international is a key target for the Europa League finalists. However, PAOK are waiting until they bring in a replacement. That could be complicated by an injury to fellow forward Nelson Oliveira. PAOK face Levski Sofia in the Conference League qualifiers later this month and will be even more reluctant to sell. (FOS)

The latest Scottish football transfer news and speculation. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic outcast wanted

Boli Bolingoli is one of a number of Celtic players who are unlikely to have a future under Ange Postecoglou at the club. The left-back hasn’t played since October, featuring just twice all season with a loan move to Russia in January not working out due to the invasion of Ukraine. Now, English Championship side Reading could be an option with the Royals reported to be keeping tabs on the player. (Reading Chronicle)

One in, one out at Ibrox

Rangers have signed “exciting" forward Zak Lovelace from Millwall. The 16-year-old arrives having made his professional debut at 15. Sporting director Ross Wilson said the club “see lots of potential in him”. While he arrives, Rory Wilson departs with the teenage striker completing his move to Aston Villa for a six-figure fee. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hearts star finds new club

Former Hearts midfielder Ben Woodburn has completed a move to Preston North End following his release from Liverpool. The 22-year-old featured for the club as a trialist before signing and could face Hearts later this month in a pre-season friendly. The Welsh international was rumoured to have interest in Scotland but will be playing in the English Championship next season. (Various)

Ibrox target moves to Serie A

Rangers have missed out on the signing of Erik Botheim. The Norwegian Under-21 international is on the verge of joining Italian side Salernitana on a four-year deal having been a free agent following his exit from Krasnodar. Botheim had been linked with a switch to Ibrox but will continue his career in Serie A. (Fabrizio Romano)

Ibrox star one-time Liverpool target