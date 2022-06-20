Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers and Celtic chase same target, Hearts close in on striker, Aberdeen return unlikely for favourite, Dundee United to appoint manager

Clubs are looking to be prepared for the start of the Premier Sports Cup or European football.

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation pertaining to Scottish football:

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shankland set for Hearts

Hearts are closing in on the signing of Lawrence Shankland. Robbie Neilson is keen for a reunion with the striker he worked with at Dundee United. The Tynecastle Park club have been in negotiations with Belgian side Beerschot and discussions are progressing over a fee. Hearts were quoted £500,000 for Shankland, who has four Scotland caps, but Beerschot may accept a lower fee upfront with performance and appearance-related clauses. (Evening News)

Ross to be United boss

Dundee United are set to announce Jack Ross as their new manager. The Terrors have been on lookout for a new boss after Tam Courts departed and the former Hibs and St Mirren manager quickly emerged as the favourite. Negotiations over a two-year deal have been finalised. (The Scotsman)

Dons return unlikely for Shinnie

Scottish football;'s latest news and transfer speculation. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Former Aberdeen star Graeme Shinnie says he is focused on his future at Wigan Athletic, playing down a return to Scottish football. Shinnie joined the Latics in January from Derby County, playing ten games as he helped the team win promotion to the Championship. He said: “My focus is to go down to Wigan after enjoying some time off with my family. I stay away from football as much as I can at this time of year and enjoy the down-time as much as possible to let my body rest and recover. I am back for pre-season on Thursday and, once there, it is about hitting the ground running, being as fit as a I can and look to play in the Wigan team. That’s all I’m focused on.” (Press and Journal)

No concrete bids for Old Firm target

"Many clubs” have shown an interest in Stephen Odey, the Randers forward who has been linked with a move to Celtic and Rangers. The Nigerian international scored 13 goals for the Danish side last season having moved from Genk. Randers sporting director Soren Pedersen said: "At least they are not so concrete, so I don’t have an offer on the table from there. It can happen easily. There are many clubs that have shown interest in him because he is a good player, but there is nothing concrete from there." (Bold)

Red card for Celtic target

Celtic target Alexandro Bernabei returned to Lanus’ starting line-up for their Liga Profesional fixture with Colon on Sunday evening. He received a straight red card after 70 minutes but Lanus went on to win 1-0. Reports in Argentina suggest the club are open to selling Bernabei and have already lined up potential replacements.

Celtic eye Semedo

The latest defensive midfielder linked with a move to Celtic is former Nottingham Forest and Reading star Alfa Semedo. The 24-year-old had a strong season for Vitória Guimarães in the Portuguese top flight and is likely to be sold with interest in the player, signed from Benfica, high. Celtic are said to be at the forefront while they also chase Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza. (A Bola)

Former Hearts star on the move