Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers' 155-game star wanted by Champions League side, Celtic target priced at £2.5m-£3.75m, Hibs eye attacking trio, Sevilla favourites for Ibrox ace

On top of that, it is just over three weeks until the start of the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

In turn, what is likely to happen is an upturn in transfers happening around the country with some teams already quick off the mark with their business.

Here is all the latest transfer news and speculation, and more, from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

Celtic left-back price

Alexandro Bernabei will cost Celtic anywhere between £2.5million and £3.75million. The Argentine left-back is reported to be a key target for the Scottish champions as they look to strengthen the position ahead of the new season.The 21-year-old was not part of the Lanus side which lost 2-1 to Atletico Tucuman in the Primera Division on Wednesday night having been left out of the squad. Celtic reportedly had a first bid rejected. (Seba Ongarelli)

Spanish side favourites to land Morelos

Spanish side Sevilla are favourites to land popular Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian is in the final year of his deal at Rangers and, like every window, has been linked with a move away from Ibrox. He is understood to have had talks regarding a new contract. Sevilla are 3/1 to prise him away from Rangers ahead of a raft of Premier League clubs. (Betfair)

Euro duo battle over Celtic youngster

Clubs around Europe are keen on Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele. The 19-year-old is expected to depart this summer having featured just twice last campaign with an ankle injury ruling him out for a large chunk of the season. French side Brest have joined Italian outfit Lecce, promoted to Serie A, in the race to sign the forward. (Foot Mercato)

Rangers come up trumps in SPFL dispute

Rangers will still benefit from the SPFL’s sponsorship deal with car-dealer cinch, despite winning a battle with the league body which means they are not contractually obliged to display the company’s branding and logo. The Ibrox club and SPFL have been at odds over the cinch deal which came into effect last summer. Rangers have notably taped over the cinch logo during pre and post-match interviews. The new arrangement means Rangers won’t have to put the cinch name on display but they will still earn a cut of sponsorship and prize money. (Daily Record)

Steelmen to sign ‘two or three’

Motherwell are progressing with summer reinforcements ahead of the club’s return to European football next month. Steelmen boss Graham Alexander has revealed they are in talks with “two or three” options and have been over the past week. He said: “We've had some real good conversations with a couple of players and if we can get them I think they'll improve the group again. We've got the base of a really good squad but it's always important to add to that with fresh impetus.” (Various)

Hibs boss wants trio

Lee Johnson wants to supplement his Hibs attack with a further three players following the signing of Portuguese winger Jair Tavares on a four-year deal. The 21-year-old has been regarded as a “coup”. He spent last season with Benfica’s B side. Johnson is keen to add another winger, a striker and an attacking midfielder to his squad with Aiden McGeady still an option with the former Celtic star having worked with the Hibs boss at Sunderland. (The Scotsman)

Rangers star could exit