Scottish Football Transfer News: EPL newboys want Rangers star, Celtic to miss out on international to Roma, Aberdeen agree fee for midfielder, Livingston eye ex-Hearts ace

Belgians keen on Celtic star

Belgian club Oostende are keen to retain the services of Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide. The 21-year-old spent the end of the season with the Belgian top-flight club, playing six times. The centre-back is contracted with Celtic for another three seasons. Oostende chief Gauthier Ganaye said: “Urhoghide has proved to be an excellent addition, but the problem is he is still too expensive for us. But I hope we can work out a solution with Celtic, then I would be very happy because we really want to keep Osaze." (Scottish Sun)

Out of contract Rangers star’s message

Connor Goldson posted a message following the end of the season. The Rangers centre-back is out of contract next month and an agreement over a new deal has not been forthcoming. Goldson, since arriving, has played the vast majority of games for the Ibrox club. He said: “60 game season full of highs and lows and ending it with silverware. Days and nights that will stay with me forever." (Various)

Premier League newboys want Goldson

Goldson is wanted by Premier League newboys Nottingham Forest. They won promotion via the play-offs against Huddersfield Town. Steve Cooper is understood to be a big fan of the Rangers centre-back and plays a back three which includes former Aberdeen captain Scott McKenna and former Ibrox loanee Joe Worrall. Goldson has been offered a Rangers deal but his future appears down south. (Scottish Sun)

Defender ‘finished' at Celtic

Former Celtic favourite Frank McAvennie believes the Scottish champions will look to move Christopher Jullien on in the summer. The French centre-back returned from a long-term injury but McAvennie doesn't think he is rated by Ange Postecoglou. He said: “There were so many games to play last season and he never got a look in, that tells me he’s pretty much finished at Celtic. I expect he will leave this summer because Ange won’t keep anyone who isn’t contributing.” (Scottish Sun)

Dons agree fee for midfielder

Former Rangers star Sergio Porrini has revealed he has spoken with Ylber Ramadani over a move to Aberdeen. The Albanian international is understood to be close to a move to the Dons with a fee agreed with the midfielder’s club MTK Budapest. Porrini said: “Ylber spoke to me and told me he had the opportunity to join Aberdeen. I told him I think it would be a very good move for him because Aberdeen are a big, big club in Scotland.” (Daily Record)

Jags want Rangers duo

Partick Thistle are keen on Rangers duo Kai Kennedy and James Maxwell. Ian McCall wants to bring the pair on loan as he looks to bolster his Jags squad for next season’s Championship title tilt. Both have vast Championship experience from previous loans and they could be used as a makeweight with Rangers believed to be interested in signing Thistle's Scotland Under-17 striker Cameron Cooper. (Daily Record)

Celtic to miss out on forward

Roma are set to sign Ola Solbakken from FK Bodo/Glimt with talks progressing between the two parties. Celtic have been linked with the Norwegian forward who scored in a Conference League meeting between the sides. Negotiations between the clubs are continuing with the player under contract until the end of December. (La Repubblica)

