Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic reluctant to pay £4m for target, Manchester United eye Rangers star, £1.5m bid for Aberdeen's 16-goal ace, Jullien wants Celtic stay

However, the transfer window will continue to tick along with plenty of comings and goings expected.

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Celtic target fee

Celtic are reluctant to pay Lanus their asking price for left-back Alexandro Bernabei but are still hopeful of doing a deal. It is reported the Argentine club want £4million with Celtic only wanting to pay half of that figure. Lanus state they are not “required” to sell but his agency claims clubs have been asking about him with the expectation he will depart. (Daily Record)

Rangers goalkeeper in shock link

Manchester United are lining up a surprise move for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox and is expected to have significant interest around the UK. United are poised to see a few of their goalkeepers exit this summer with new boss Erik Ten Haag requiring more depth to the position. He has had three loan spells during his time at Rangers with time at Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston. (Scottish Sun)

Bid for Dons ace

Aberdeen have reportedly received a £1.5million bid for midfielder Lewis Ferguson. English Championship side Millwall are keen on the 22-year-old who has a contract until 2024. Ferguson scored 16 goals last season and was the subject of interest from Italian outfit Cagliari. A £1.5million offer is unlikely to tempt Aberdeen into selling. (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic star wants to stay

Christopher Jullien wants to stay at Celtic and fight for his place. The centre-back made just one appearance last season after returning from a long-term injury. It was expected that the £7million defender would exit after falling down the pecking order to fourth, even fifth choice centre-back. Celtic have had no offers for the player who has told the club he wants to stay. (Daily Record)

Considine exit out of his hands

Andy Considine said the decision over his Aberdeen future was taken out of his hands. The centre-back was allowed to leave on a free by manager Jim Goodwin once his contract had expired. He has now joined St Johnstone despite believing his career would end at Pittodrie. He said: “The lack of game time I had towards the end made it clear that I wasn’t in his (Goodwin’s) plans for this season. So my time was up. I thought the decision would be in my hands but as time went on, it became clear that it wasn’t. The manager told me that.” (Daily Record)

Kewell joins Celtic