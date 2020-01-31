Scottish Football RECAP: Rangers sign duo but foiled in bid for £11m striker, Celtic miss out on EPL targets, Trio join Hibs, Hearts add one and Berra departs, International defender joins Aberdeen

The Scottish January transfer window has finally reached its denouement. Clubs had until midnight to finalise deals, although one or two may sneak through after the window.

It was a busy day across the SPFL as managers tried to put the final touches on their squads for the final four months of the window. It had been a steady window in terms incomings and outgoings, but it ramped up on deadline day with speculation rife. Most top-flight clubs were involved in transfer business with some clubs also missing out on targets but holding on to key players. Recap everything that happened on transfer deadline day and make your judgement as to which teams performed best. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.