Scottish Football LIVE: Injury blow for Rangers, English pundit calls Ibrox ace 'angry man', St Johnstone winger wanted, Hearts transfer warning, Scotland's Euro boost thanks to Old Firm

it was a huge night for Celtic, Rangers and Scottish football in Europe yesterday evening.

Celtic secured an away goal and draw in Copenhagen to put themselves in the driving seat ahead of the Europa League last-32 return leg next week. At Ibrox, Rangers looked down and out against Braga but recovered from going 2-0 behind to record a memorable 3-2 victory. The results have all but secured a European boost for Scottish clubs. Domestic action returns this week, starting with Hearts' relegation battle with St Mirren. We will have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.