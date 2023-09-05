Scottish football: Alfredo Morelos pens Rangers love letter, Todd Cantwell injury fear, England duo out of Scotland

The transfer window may be over, but there are still plenty of stories going on in Scottish football

We take a look at some of the headlines this morning, with particular emphasis on Rangers and a possible injury blow for the club:

Morelos pens letter to Rangers fans

Fresh from finally finding a new club in Brazilian outfit Santos, ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos took to social media to write a heartfelt message to the Ibrox faithful. The 27-year-old Colombian spent six largely successful years at the club and in his post, he said: "Rangers! My dear soulful team! I want to say that the time has come to close an unforgettable chapter in my life. Over the past six years, I've experienced intense emotions, achieved incredible goals, and built indelible memories with all of you. We won a League together, celebrated every victory as a family, and overcame obstacles with determination and courage.

Alfredo Morelos has expressed his affection for Rangers after signing for Santos.

"Every time I wore this jersey, I did it with pride and gratitude. During this time, I not only grew as a player but also as a person. Watching my daughter grow while wearing these colours has been an incredible gift. The unity and support from all of you every step of the way have inspired me to give my best on and off the field. Reaching a Europa League final was a dream come true. The journey was tough, but every sacrifice was worth it. Together, we showed that we are a formidable club and that we always fight with heart.

"To the teammates who became brothers, thank you for every shared moment. To the coaches and the coaching staff, your guidance and trust led me to achieve my best version. To the management, employees, and all the fans, your unwavering support gave us the strength to go far. Today, I close this chapter with gratitude in my heart and the certainty that I will always carry these colours with me wherever I go. This is not a final farewell but a see you later filled with hope. See you in the future, Rangers! I will be Always Ready to be there for my friends in Royal Blue."

Cantwell injury fears

Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell has been spotted wearing a protective leg brace in the wake of the club’s 1-0 defeat by Celtic on Sunday. In a video shared on social media of the player walking through an airport, the Englishman had a brace around his left leg. The former Norwich City player appeared to pick up an injury during the latter stages of the match at Ibrox and there will be concerns about whether he will be available for the resumption of the league on September 16, when Rangers head to St Johnstone.

Slattery thriving on ‘licence’ he is getting from manager

Motherwell midfielder Callum Slattery is thriving on the “licence” he is getting from manager Stuart Kettlewell. Slattery netted his third goal of the season on Sunday to earn Well a 1-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. The 24-year-old laid off Stephen O’Donnell’s diagonal ball to Blair Spittal and the pair continued to exchange passes before Slattery slotted the ball home. The win sent Motherwell joint top of the cinch Premiership with Celtic and made it 10 league games unbeaten stretching back to last season. “When you are in the final third you have got the licence to go and try things, which the manager gives us,” Slattery said. "When you are in that final third you can’t just think it’s going to be an easy pass, cross, finish. Sometimes you have to pull something out the bag. So in and around their box, or in their half, to get the licence to try stuff is nice because when it does come off like that, it’s a great feeling.”

Duo ruled out of upcoming England fixtures

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland. The Football Association confirmed both players had reported to England’s St George’s Park base on Monday. However, the pair were then withdrawn from the squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to arriving at camp. No further call-ups are expected, with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier scheduled to arrive on Wednesday owing to a personal commitment. England face Ukraine in Wroclaw on Saturday before taking on Scotland in Glasgow in a friendly on September 12.

Striker Hiwula leaves Ross County