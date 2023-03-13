Scottish Cup semi-final draw: Rangers and Celtic meet again, 2015 final repeat for Falkirk and Inverness

Rangers and Celtic will meet each other in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after the draw for the last four was made on Monday night.

The Scottish Cup semi-finals will take place on April 29 and April 30.

The Old Firm will meet at this stage of the tournament for the second year in succession. Holders Rangers prevailed 2-1 after extra time against their bitter Glasgow rivals in 2022 and they will do battle once again at the national stadium after being paired together.

The other semi-final will be contested between Falkirk, of League One, and Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a rerun of the 2015 Scottish Cup final, which Caley won 2-1 under ex-Bairns boss John Hughes.

