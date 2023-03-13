Scottish Cup semi-final draw: Rangers and Celtic meet again, 2015 final repeat for Falkirk and Inverness

The Old Firm will meet at this stage of the tournament for the second year in succession. Holders Rangers prevailed 2-1 after extra time against their bitter Glasgow rivals in 2022 and they will do battle once again at the national stadium after being paired together.
The other semi-final will be contested between Falkirk, of League One, and Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a rerun of the 2015 Scottish Cup final, which Caley won 2-1 under ex-Bairns boss John Hughes.
The ties will be played at Hampden Park, with the first game on Saturday, April 29 and the second on Sunday, April 30. Viaplay have the TV rights for both semis, while the BBC will also be permitted to screen one of the matches.