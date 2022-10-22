Scottish Cup round two: Repeat of Rangers glamour tie a motivation for Fraserburgh striker

The 28-year-old joined the club the summer after their fairytale run to the fourth round which ended with a 3-0 defeat to Graeme Murty's side at Bellslea Park with Josh Windass scoring a hat-trick.

The Highland League champions face Stranraer in the second round this afternoon and Butcher is targeting a similar run deep into the competition in the hope of landing another plum draw.

“Everyone at Fraserburgh knows what can happen in the Scottish Cup after the Rangers game," he told the Press & Journal.

Fraserburgh hosted Rangers at Bellslea Park in January 2018, going down 3-0 in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

“Since then we’ve probably underachieved slightly in the competition so to get through and have that opportunity would be great.

“I signed the season after the club played Rangers so that gives me extra motivation to try to be involved in a tie like that.

“It’s something I’d like to experience against the likes of Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen.

“Hopefully we can get a result on Saturday and get a step closer to that.”

The Broch are one of a number of sides from further down the pyramid hoping to make their mark against SPFL opposition in round two.

Brechin City, relegated from League Two last year, host Stirling Albion, Glasgow University welcome Albion Rovers, Kilwinning Rangers entertain Forfar Athletic, while Camelon Juniors travel to Elgin City.

Sauchie Juniors also take on SPFL newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose at Beechwood Park while the final tie of the round takes place on Monday when Pollock host Annan Athletic live on BBC Scotland.

The only all-League Two clash sees Stenhousemuir host managerless East Fife at Ochilview.

Other tasty ties include West of Scotland League leaders Darvel visiting Dalbeattie Star, Bo'ness United hosting Auchinleck Talbot, Simon Ferry's Open Goal Broomhill travelling to Buckie Thistle and Linlithgow Rose v Spartans at Prestonfield.