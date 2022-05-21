Scottish Cup final late team news: At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts' big calls - probable starting XIs revealed

The Ibrox outfit arrived back in Glasgow on Thursday afternoon from Seville following their devastating penalty-shoot out defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in Wednesday’s Europa League final. There is sure to be mental and physical fatigue for the 120 minutes played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with one player definitely ruled out of the match against the Jambos.

Left-back Borna Barisic had to leave the pitch during extra time and Van Bronckhorst has confirmed that the Croatian will not be fit for Hampden.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means that Calvin Bassey, who was so impressive against Eintracht Frankfurt, is likely to move to left-back, with Leon Balogun coming into to partner Connor Goldson at centre-half.

Jon McLaughlin during a Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers.

There will also be a switch in goal, with cup goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin playing instead of established No 1 Allan McGregor.

Van Bronckhorst may make more changes, however, given the nature of Wednesday match. Forward Kemar Roofe and midfielder Aaron Ramsey are pushing for starts, while semi-final heroes Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala could come in from the start.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has one definite absentee in long-term injury victim Beni Baningime, but forward Liam Boyce is expected to fit after tweaking his groin last week in the final league match of the season.

John Souttar – who will join Rangers in the summer – and Craig Halkett returned from injury and made appearances off the bench in that dead rubber against Rangers, and Neilson must decide whether he brings them back into the starting XI for such a crucial encounter.

Probable Rangers team (4-3-3): McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Arfield, Lundstram, Jack; Kent, Roofe, Ramsey.