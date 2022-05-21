Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor (centre) lifts the Scottish Cup whilst his team-mates celebrate after the final whistle of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Scottish Cup Final: 20 pictures that show how the Scottish Cup was won as Rangers lift trophy at Hampden

Rangers lifted the Scottish Cup after a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Hearts after extra-time at Hampden Park.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 6:51 pm

A thunderbolt from Ryan Jack after 94 minutes in after extra time, before fellow substitute Scott Wright fired in a second – three minutes later – took the trophy back to Ibrox for the first time since 2009.

Rangers v Hearts Scottish Cup: Unique angle as Rangers lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden

We look at how the cup was won and some of the pictures that tell the story of the game.

1. Hearts prior to kick-off of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon (left) lines up with his team-mates prior to kick-off of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park,

Photo: Steve Welsh

Photo Sales

2. Rangers warm up ahead of the Scottish Cup final

Rangers’ Kemar Roofe (centre) warms up ahead of the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park

Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales

3. Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action (centre) during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park,

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action (centre) during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Photo: Steve Welsh

Photo Sales

4. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson gestures on the touchline

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson gestures on the touchline during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park

Photo: Steve Welsh

Photo Sales
Hampden ParkRyan JackIbrox
Next Page
Page 1 of 5