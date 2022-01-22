The draw was made live on Premier Sports after the conclusion of Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Alloa at the Indodrill Stadium.
The Hoops will host Raith Rovers in a repeat of the League Cup clash earlier in the season, which Ange Postecoglou’s side won 3-0.
Meanwhile, Rangers will travel to Annan Athletic for the first time since the league meetings between the sides in season 2012-13.
Hearts host Livingston and Motherwell entertain Aberdeen in the two all-Premiership ties, while Hibs face a tricky trip to Championship leaders Arbroath.
The full draw:
Motherwell v Aberdeen
Celtic v Raith Rovers
Arbroath v Hibernian
Annan Athletic v Rangers
Hearts v Livingston
Peterhead v Dundee
Partick Thistle v Dundee United
St Mirren v Kelty Hearts
The ties will be played in the week of February 12/13.