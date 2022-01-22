Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Celtic and Rangers draw lower league opposition

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw has thrown up two all Premiership ties while Celtic and Rangers will face lower league opposition.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 7:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 8:15 pm
The Scottish Cup fifth round draw has been made. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The draw was made live on Premier Sports after the conclusion of Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Alloa at the Indodrill Stadium.

The Hoops will host Raith Rovers in a repeat of the League Cup clash earlier in the season, which Ange Postecoglou’s side won 3-0.

Meanwhile, Rangers will travel to Annan Athletic for the first time since the league meetings between the sides in season 2012-13.

Hearts host Livingston and Motherwell entertain Aberdeen in the two all-Premiership ties, while Hibs face a tricky trip to Championship leaders Arbroath.

The full draw:

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Hibernian

Annan Athletic v Rangers

Hearts v Livingston

Peterhead v Dundee

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts

The ties will be played in the week of February 12/13.

