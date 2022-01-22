The Scottish Cup fifth round draw has been made. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The draw was made live on Premier Sports after the conclusion of Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Alloa at the Indodrill Stadium.

The Hoops will host Raith Rovers in a repeat of the League Cup clash earlier in the season, which Ange Postecoglou’s side won 3-0.

Meanwhile, Rangers will travel to Annan Athletic for the first time since the league meetings between the sides in season 2012-13.

Hearts host Livingston and Motherwell entertain Aberdeen in the two all-Premiership ties, while Hibs face a tricky trip to Championship leaders Arbroath.

The full draw:

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Hibernian

Annan Athletic v Rangers

Hearts v Livingston

Peterhead v Dundee

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts

The ties will be played in the week of February 12/13.