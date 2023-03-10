The Scottish Cup takes centre stage across the footballing weekend, with four quarter-finals taking place between Friday and Monday.

The action kicks off this evening when Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle welcome Premiership strugglers Kilmarnock to the Highlands. The Rugby Park outfit have a terrible record in league away from Ayrshire, but they did win away from home against Dundee United in the last round and will hope to reach their second successive domestic cup semi-final.

Hearts v Celtic is undoubtedly the tie of the round, with the two clubs meeting for the second time in four days. That match is on Saturday lunchtime, while on Sunday, holders Rangers host Raith Rovers at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk’s home tie against Ayr United is on Monday night, with the draw for the last four due to be made afterwards.

Eight teams remain in the Scottish Cup.