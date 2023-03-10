The action kicks off this evening when Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle welcome Premiership strugglers Kilmarnock to the Highlands. The Rugby Park outfit have a terrible record in league away from Ayrshire, but they did win away from home against Dundee United in the last round and will hope to reach their second successive domestic cup semi-final.
Hearts v Celtic is undoubtedly the tie of the round, with the two clubs meeting for the second time in four days. That match is on Saturday lunchtime, while on Sunday, holders Rangers host Raith Rovers at Ibrox.
Falkirk’s home tie against Ayr United is on Monday night, with the draw for the last four due to be made afterwards.
Sports editor Mark Atkinson is joined by Joel Sked to discuss the weekend’s football as we make our predictions for the semi-final line-up.