Scott Wright lifts lid on Rangers boss' fiery side - 'he's a very passionate manager'

Rangers and their manager Philippe Clement did not go quietly as the derby at Celtic Park condemned the Belgian and his ten-man team to his first defeat at the Ibrox helm.

And for winger Scott Wright, the 49-year-old showing his fiery side in picking up a booking during the 2-1 loss and calling out refereeing and VAR decisions afterwards demonstrated how he is driving the club with the ravenous zeal. The up-front and player-supporting leadership required to ensure the weekend outcome is merely a blip in the club’s title challenge. Wright has no fears about the ability to bounce back in the final game before the winter shutdown that sees Kilmarnock hosted at Ibrox on Tuesday, with Clement’s side now trailing Celtic by eight points having played two games fewer.

“This game brings that out [the fiery side] in everyone,” Wright said. “You absolutely want to see that. He's a very passionate manager. You will see the cool side of him, but we see the passion behind the curtain. He is fantastic to work for and we are all looking forward to the future. It's his team out there and he is at the forefront of that. He can't be on the pitch but he will do as much as he can to help us out there.

Scott Wright came on as a sub during Rangers' 2-1 defeat by Celtic.

“We are definitely growing as a team. The manager wants the fans to have a team to be proud of. It's a case of trying to build on what we have been building. The January break will give us more time to get on the training pitch with the manager and you will probably see more of a picture of what he wants to see. The extra time will be important. You can see his ideas through the games but it's tough because we have so many. The break will be big for us as a team and we want to get a team he wants to see out on the pitch.