Scott Arfield reveals his stance on his Rangers role and the star who is keeping him out the team

Scott Arfield accepts he has reached the point in his where he can no longer expect to start every game.

But his value to Rangers was again underlined on Tuesday night. The word “character” was bandied around a lot in the aftermath of Rangers’ last gasp 3-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Few exhibited this quality more than Arfield, who won't ever consider throwing in the towel in terms of the title race in what could prove his last season at Ibrox.

Michael Beale described Arfield as the “gambler” for the way he plundered his brace in injury time. Such enterprise played a huge part in the comeback, but so, too, did Arfield’s never-say-die spirit.

It was very notable that as soon as his equaliser hit the back of the net, he was back in there in a bid to retrieve the ball. Some might have been content to settle for what was, on the face of it, an unlikely draw, never mind believing there was still an opportunity to grab a winner. While Alfredo Morelos celebrated, Arfield wanted to get on with it. After all, two minutes of additional time still remained. Rangers’ season hinged on scoring again.

Rangers substitute Scott Arfield celebrates his dramatic late winner against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“The character is there, I think we’re showing that,” said Arfield. “A lot of the times this season we feel we have been done by last minute goals. Or, on other occasions, we have drawn games where we felt we’d done enough to win and dominated.”

Arfield’s two injury-time goals against Aberdeen took his tally for a season in which he has been in and out of the side to a very impressive seven.

His last five appearances have come off the bench, with Malik Tillman having been the preferred choice latterly of Gio Van Bronckhorst and Beale, the Dutchman's replacement.

At 34, and with his contract due to expire in the summer, Arfield is realistic. He is content to know that by applying pressure on Tillman, he is helping push the on-loan Bayern Munich attacking midfielder towards greater heights. Indeed, Tillman was heavily involved in Rangers' winner.

“It’s always a challenge to play first team football," said Arfield. "You get to an age where you start to see football differently. You obviously want to play every game but you also appreciate the talent and the ability the other guy has, particularly in that midfield area.

“It’s only really myself and Malik that fill that role so it’s only going to be one of us. It’s important I keep putting pressure on him because that will help take his game to the next level.”

Arfield is a more than handy substitute to have on stand-by for when things are desperate. As Tuesday's match moved into injury time with Aberdeen still leading 2-1, the situation had become terminal for the visitors in terms of their already slim title chances. Another defeat wasn’t to be borne.

Beale has talked about making changes for Friday night's trip to face Ross County. Arfield could well start what is another must-win encounter.

“As much as it feels big at the minute, (in terms of) the manner in which it happened, we are still trailing behind and we know that,” said the midfielder.