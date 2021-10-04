Scott Arfield makes appeal for NHS signed Rangers strip after theft reported in Glasgow

Rangers' Scott Arfield. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Ibrox midfielder has alerted police to the incident, which took place in the west end of Glasgow hours before his team-mates returned to the top of the cinch SPFL Premiership with a 2-1 win over Hibs.

As well as the unique top, the 32-year-old also had a set of Callaway golf clubs and club memorabilia taken.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appealed to fans, and the public, for information on the items’ safe return online as police investigated.

He wrote: “My car got broken into last night in the west end. Callaway golf clubs and Rangers memorabilia, including a team signed NHS top from last season for charity, were taken.

“Police have been notified, however anymore information would be much appreciated.”

Arfield was not involved as Rangers defeated Hibs, led by his old Falkirk team-mate Jack Ross, at Ibrox.