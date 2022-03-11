Can Rangers win the Europa League, Hibs need goals, Hearts & Celtic expect cup wins - Scotsman Football Show

The first-leg of the round of 16 Europa League tie has given the Scottish champions a huge platform to progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition for the first time since 2008.

Now the question is, could they possibly win the tournament? Following the win over the Serbian giants, their odds have been slashed.

Since that Progres Niederkorn debacle in 2017, Rangers have impressively lost just ten of 58 European games across the past four seasons.

Matthew Elder, Andrew Smith and Joel Sked discuss Rangers' latest win in Europe and look ahead to this weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Their attention now turns to the Scottish Cup, alongside seven other Premiership sides with the competition having reached the quarter-final stage.

Hearts host St Mirren in an evening kick-off on Saturday and have a host of injury issues, while the Buddies come into it after winning against Dundee. Two games are played on Sunday with Hibs looking to score a goal when they travel to Fir Park to face a Motherwell side without a league win in ten. Then it is to Dens Park. Dundee look down and out and host Rangers who will be coming into the game on a high. Dundee, it has to be remembered, haven't won the Scottish Cup since 2010.

The round finishes on Monday evening as Celtic face a possible tricky tie at Tannadice against Dundee United who have made it difficult for both halves of the Old Firm this season.

The Scotsman's deputy sports editor Matt Elder is joined by specialists football reporters Andrew Smith and Joel Sked to look back at Rangers’ European win and look ahead to the Scottish Cup.