The 19-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer, is the only new face in the 23-man squad. Ramsey’s inclusion comes just a week after he made his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side as a second half substitute in the recent 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is also included despite not featuring for the Ibrox club since picking up an injury in their Champions League defeat to Liverpool on October 12. Bologna's Lewis Ferguson has been recalled after missing out on the most recent squad in September.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has retained his place after making his senior international debut in the goalless draw with Ukraine in Warsaw in September which clinched Scotland's promotion to Nations League Group A.

Liverpool's Calvin Ramsey has earned his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for next week's friendly against Trukey. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no Celtic players involved as the Scottish champions will be in Australia for a tournament which was arranged prior to the international friendly being organised.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou had informed Scotland boss Steve Clarke his players would not be released for international duty due to their involvement in the Syndey Super Cup.

“The international games coming up in this break are not sort of compulsory for us to release players,” explained Postecoglou. “From our perspective, the Australian trip is an important part of our football club and we want to take our strongest possible team there.

“We will always be supportive of the national team and Steve Clarke has always been great with us in terms of his relationship with the club. But all of our players who won’t be going to the World Cup will be coming with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad