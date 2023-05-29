Rangers centre-half John Souttar returns for the first time in a year following his recent good form with Rangers, taking the place of Norwich City’s Grant Hanley, who is injured. Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is also back in squad following an excellent second half to the season, but there is no place for Che Adams, who was injured in the closing stages of Southampton’s English Premier League campaign. Three players from recently crowned Scottish champions Celtic – Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor – has also been selected.