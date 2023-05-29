All Sections
Steve Clarke has named his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month against Norway and Georgia.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 29th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:40 BST
Rangers defender John Souttar returns to the Scotland squad.Rangers defender John Souttar returns to the Scotland squad.
Rangers centre-half John Souttar returns for the first time in a year following his recent good form with Rangers, taking the place of Norwich City’s Grant Hanley, who is injured. Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is also back in squad following an excellent second half to the season, but there is no place for Che Adams, who was injured in the closing stages of Southampton’s English Premier League campaign. Three players from recently crowned Scottish champions Celtic – Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor and Callum McGregor – has also been selected.

Scotland take on Norway in Oslo on Saturday, June 18 before facing Georgia at Hampden three days later. Clarke’s team sit top of Group A following two wins from the opening matches, a 3-0 triumph over Cyprus followed by a famous 2-0 success in Glasgow over Spain.

Full Scotland squad: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland, Kevin Nisbet.

