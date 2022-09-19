Scotland rocked by three call-offs as Rangers player receives late call-up

Jon McLaughlin, Grant Hanley and Jacob Brown have all withdrawn from the squad due to injury, with head coach Steve Clarke only opting to bring in one late addition, namely Rangers back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

The 24-year-old replaces his Ibrox team-mate in the squad, with McLaughlin having missed Rangers’ last two matches, against Napoli and Dundee United, due to injury after starting the season as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

McCrorie, who spent last season on loan at Livingston, only has two Rangers appearances to his name and his yet to feature in the first-team this season. He has featured in a Scotland squad before having also received a late call-up during the last international gathering in June.

Rangers back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has been called into the Scotland squad. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Hanley missed Norwich’s weekend draw with West Brom due to a shoulder injury and his withdrawal adds to Clarke’s injury problems in defence with Liam Cooper, John Souttar and captain Andy Robertson already sidelined.