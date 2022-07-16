'Score goals for Rangers' - Antonio Colak's ex-boss expects Giovanni van Bronckhorst to get best from striker

The Blackburn Rovers boss had the Croatian international at Malmo last season, with the striker helping fire the Swedish side into the Champions League group stages and win the Swedish league.

Colak scored five goals in Champions League qualifying, including two against Rangers at Ibrox.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Tomasson expects him to do the same for the Europa League finalists.

The 28-year-old joined Rangers earlier this month for around £1.8million from Greek side PAOK, signing a three-year deal.

Having played with Van Bronckhorst at Feyenoord, Tomasson expects his former team-mate to coax the best form from Colak.

“He’s an excellent player and he made it tough for Rangers last season by scoring those two goals at Ibrox," he said.

"Colak is a great person and excellent for the dressing room as well, always giving maximum effort.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has backed Antonio Colak to succeed at Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I think he will score goals for Rangers. He is a great team player and I like team players. He has a great attitude but it all depends on the manager.

“I know Giovanni van Bronckhorst very well and he’s clever enough to make the right choices.”

Rangers themselves will enter Champions League qualifying at the third round, starting in August.

The Ibrox side will have to navigate two two-legged ties to join Celtic in the group stages.

Van Bronkhorst, as well as Colak, has added Rabbi Matondo, Malik Tillman, John Souttar and Tom Lawrence, while Joe Aribo has departed and Calvin Bassey could also exit.