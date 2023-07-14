Sam Lammers impressed by personal touch as Rangers worked to recruit Dutchman

Sam Lammers appreciated the personal touch from Michael Beale in the Rangers manager’s bid to bring him to Ibrox.

Rangers striker Sam Lammers is confident his move to Ibrox means he can look up when it comes to ending recent lean times in front of goal. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Beale flew to Italy to persuade the 26-year-old Dutchman to make the move from Atalanta and he duly arrived in Govan on a four-year deal which is reportedly worth around £3million.

One of seven new Beale signings this summer, with the promise of more to come, forward Lammers said: “The trainer came to visit me in Italy and he has a really clear vision of what he wants with this team and me.

“This doesn’t happen often in football.

“The human part played a big role. The fact that he goes over to new players to tell them the story and his vision for next season, is a really positive thing.

“I had a good feeling after this and I was excited to come over.

“He didn’t have to persuade me because the club speaks for itself and I was already interested otherwise I would not have talked to him, but this is the manager we work with this season so it was important for me to talk.

“If it had not been a positive talk then you have a different feeling but everything was like I expected so it was good.”

Lammers insists he is not a replacement for departed Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos – “I am not here to replace anybody, I am myself and I want to be a key player for Rangers this season” – and believes his style will suit the Light Blues and vice versa.

He said: “It is a big challenge but a good one. I think Rangers’ style fits me.

“Normally we should be the better team every game which fits me really well because I am a player who loves to be on the ball.

“He (Beale) loves attacking players who can switch positions, who don’t stay in the same place all the time. This suits me well. I can play different roles.

“One of the first things he told me when he came to visit me, was that other players were also coming. Competition is good for the team.

“I have confidence in myself and if I show my qualities I will play.”

Rangers have enjoyed the services of several Dutchmen over the years including bosses Dick Advocaat and Giovanni van Bronckhorst – who was also a player at Ibrox – as well as other stars such as Arthur Numan, Ronald and Frank de Boer, Michael Mols and Fernando Ricksen.

Lammers wants to add his contribution to the Dutch history at Ibrox.

He said: “I was aware of the fact already in terms of trainers and players.

“This was one of the things the trainer (Beale) mentioned.