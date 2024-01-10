Sam Lammers completes Rangers loan exit as Dutch club hail capture of 'driven striker'
Rangers forward Sam Lammers has joined Dutch side FC Utrecht on loan for the remainder of the season following an underwhelming start to his time at Ibrox.
The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour in recent weeks under head coach Philippe Clement, who has bolstered his attacking options with the loan signing of Fabio Silva from Wolves.
Rangers remain in the market for another forward and Clement was happy to sanction a loan move for Lammers, who was a £3m summer signing from Atalanta under previous manager Michael Beale.
He scored just twice in 31 appearances for the Ibrox side, 19 as a starter, and will now spend the remainder of the season in the Eredivisie with a Utrecht side who are currently sitting 13th in the 18-team table.
A club statement read: “#RangersFC can confirm that Sam Lammers has joined Dutch side FC Utrecht on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance. Good luck Sam.”
The move sees Lammers return to his homeland having started his professional career in the Netherlands with PSV, progressing from the reserves to the first team, then a loan spell at Heerenveen, before making the move to Italy.
“We welcome a driven striker in Sam,” said FC Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam. “He has specific qualities that we can use within the team. He knows the Eredivisie well, has gained experience abroad in recent years and can be deployed immediately. We are happy that Sam chose us and we can count on him for the rest of this season.”
