All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
1 hour ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
2 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
3 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Ryan Kent's future at Rangers doubt as legend makes 'change my mind' revelation over new contract

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has revealed he has changed his mind over Ryan Kent’s future at Ibrox as the winger heads towards the end of his contract.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
 Comment

The 26-year-old is one of a handful of first-team stars whose deal is up at the end of the season. Kent, who missed the team's 5-2 win over St Mirren at the weekend, has been linked with a move back to England with Burnley, who have won promotion back to the Premier League, touted as a possible destination.

Ferguson, writing in his Daily Record column, reckons the player, who could return against Aberdeen, won’t prolong his stay in Govan despite an initial belief and hope he would.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"After the win over St Mirren last week I’ve heard some discussions about whether or not this is the time to prepare for life without Ryan Kent,” he said. “I’m starting to believe his time at the club is probably coming to an end. Having always thought he’d sign a new deal to stay beyond the end of the season, I’m starting to change my mind. I hope I’m wrong as he’s such a talented player and I think he comes in for a lot of unfair criticism. But it does now look as if he’ll be away in the summer and if that’s the case, I can understand why some fans would rather see him phased out of the starting line-up. But for the time being I also know that Rangers are a better team when Ryan Kent is in it. And that’s why I’m also sure Beale will want him in the side at both Pittodrie and Hampden.”

Rangers star Ryan Kent is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Rangers star Ryan Kent is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Rangers star Ryan Kent is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Related topics:Barry FergusonRyan KentIbroxKentSt MirrenAberdeenPremier LeagueBurnley
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.