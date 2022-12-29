Ryan Kent improvement to land Premier League move as Neil Lennon reveals the surprise Rangers ace he admires

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes Ryan Kent is good enough to make the step up to the Premier League – but he likely needs to improve before there will be significant interest.

Southampton were the latest team to be linked with the 26-year-old but it has been reported the Saints are not looking at the former Liverpool winger. Kent is about to enter the final six monts of his current deal at Ibrox meaning he will be able to speak to potential suitors. He has netted just once this season.

“Ryan Kent is a very good player," Lennon told Boyle Sports. “He has not been productive over the last six months as he previously has been, but he is a player who is good enough for the Premier League. It will be interesting to see though if he would want to stay or go. However, I will be amazed if Rangers decide to sell Ryan, and I’m not aware of a huge amount of interest for him. He will need to be better in the second half of the season before anyone takes him on.”

Alfredo Morelos is another who is entering the final months of his deal. Lennon revealed he is a “big fan” of the Rangers striker and believes it is a straightforward decision to keep the player at Ibrox if he is keen,

“It is harsh to call Morelos a liability,” he said. “I’m a big fan of his and I’ve always liked him as a player. He just sometimes needs to look after his emotions better but when he’s fit and confident, he can be a handful for any team. It will be interesting to see if he starts and what condition he is in. If he is physically and mentally ready, then he can certainly cause Celtic problems.

“Morelos, the board and Michael will have to sit down to see where his future lies. If the player really wants to stay, then he should. His goal record is impressive. He has always had a shadow of ill discipline over his head and losing control in games and he really needs to grow out of that. However, when he is fit and consistent, he is a very good player who Rangers should keep hold of.”

